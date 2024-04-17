Senior Control Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

The Senior Control Software Engineer plans, implements, modifies, administers and evaluates Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) software and systems for the company-Mid telescope. As a senior member of the team, they work with the company Observation Monitoring and Control Agile Release Train in coordination with the Control System Architect and other Control System Engineers to develop the company control system, using the TANGO framework. They must also possess a deep understanding and experience in Agile methodologies and DevOps processes. They must demonstrate a high level of proficiency in Python, Git, Test-Driven Development, Test Automation & Continuous Integration. Experience with the TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, understanding of Interferometry techniques, C++, Docker, Kubernetes, Gherkin, Behaviour Driven Development & practical experience configuring instrumentation and commissioning control systems and parts of scientific instruments will be beneficial. Senior engineers will be expected to guide and work with more junior team members to accomplish their tasks. Senior engineers are expected to be accountable for their deliverables. As part of the company-Mid Operations team, they are expected to provide a senior level of Control systems support, able to investigate, diagnose and resolve complex issues with minimum guidance.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Development and maintenance of the telescope operational software

Assist in systems engineering documentation refinement

Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.

Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organization.

Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.

Participate in project management and activity management activities

Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.

Research new technologies, methods or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization.

Participate in innovation and technology development initiatives. * Mentor and educate more junior engineers as and when required

JOB REQUIREMENTS



Qualification:

BTech/ BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, electronic engineering, Control systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications Experience:

BTech coupled with 13 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus; or

BEng/ MTech coupled with 9 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus; or

MEng coupled with 7 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus; or

PHD coupled with 5 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus.

Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of projects in Python or C/C++.

Specialization or leadership in one or more required Job Knowledge areas

Knowledge:

Experience in programming in Python.

Experience in developing SCADA, Control systems and plc development

Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g. TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits

Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, Behaviour Driven Development Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.

Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating and commissioning control systems, and operator training.

Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team

Desired Skills:

• Risk management

Github

Containers

Google Drive

JIRA

• Teamwork and Collaboration

