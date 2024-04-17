Senior Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Want to take your career to the next level in an organisation led by Innovation? Our client is on the prowl for their next successor in a Senior Network Engineer vacancy.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure wireless standards are in accordance with company policy.

Design and maintain all the Network and Wireless solutions as per standards.

Manage all network hardware and equipment, including routers, switches, and other Network Devices.

Ensure reliable network connectivity on all networks within the organisation.

Administer all equipment, hardware, and software upgrades.

Perform network design and capacity planning.

Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards in support of network procurement and development efforts.

Interact and negotiate with vendors, outsourcers and contractors to secure network products and services.

Develop, implement, and maintain policies, procedures and associated training plans for network resource administration, appropriate use, and disaster recovery.

Monitor and test network performance and provide network performance statistics and reports.

Recommend, schedule, and perform network improvements, upgrades, and repairs.

Manage and/or provide guidance to the team.

Manage ISP and internet connections.

Perform regular IT audit to discover areas of weaknesses and fortify them.

Write and forward relevant reports to Management, when applicable.

Provide solutions to any complex IT related challenges in the organization

Essential Competencies:

ARUBA Clearpass (Essential)

ARUBA Airwave (Essential)

MS Office Suite incl.

Microsoft Visio

Planning and Forecasting

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years’ experience

Relevant ARUBA Associate or ARUBA Professional Certifications

Management of multiple WAN link environment

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

