Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Oakdale

An exciting opportunity for a Senior Project Manager (Hybrid) with business analysis experience to join a well-known innovative software consulting house. The ideal candidate must have working experience with Microsoft Modern Workplace non-negotiable.

Responsibilities:

Project Management:

Plan, execute, and manage projects related to Microsoft Modern Workplace, including scope, timelines, budgets, and resources.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure successful project delivery.

Develop and maintain project documentation, including project plans, status reports, and risk assessments.

Identify and resolve project issues and risks in a proactive manner.

Requirements Analysis:

Collaborate with business stakeholders to elicit and document project requirements.

Analyse and translate business needs into technical requirements and project specifications.

Ensure that project objectives align with the clients’ strategic goals.

Microsoft Modern Workplace Expertise:

Demonstrate proficiency in Microsoft 365 suite, SharePoint, Teams, and other related technologies.

Stay current with industry trends and updates in Microsoft Modern Workplace to provide strategic guidance.

Leverage the Microsoft Modern Workplace tools to enhance collaboration, productivity, and efficiency.

Vendor and Stakeholder Management:

Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders and ensure their needs are met.

Quality Assurance:

Develop and execute quality assurance processes to ensure that solutions meet established standards and best practices.

Conduct testing and validation to ensure optimal system performance and functionality.

Training and User Adoption:

Develop and implement training programs to ensure users are proficient with Microsoft Modern Workplace tools.

Foster user adoption and gather feedback for continuous improvement.

Requirements:

A Project Management and/or Business Analysis certification.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in project management and business analysis.

Proficiency in Microsoft Modern Workplace technologies, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, and related tools.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Knowledge of Agile.

Familiarity with change management principles.

Ability to adapt to evolving technology trends and industry best practices.

Desired Skills:

SharePoint

Power Platform

Software Project Manager

Microsoft Modern Workplace Tools

