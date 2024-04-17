Software Engineer Full stack

The position reports to the Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

Architect and design solutions with fellow team members

Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally

Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions

Adopt automated and manual test strategies to ensure product quality

Learn and grow from working with great colleagues and taking on challenges

Help our team grow from your expertise, experience, and perspectives

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Understanding of microservice architectures

Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform services and infrastructure

Understanding of data security principles

Great organizational and time management skills

Qualifications & Experience:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience

For a senior role: 5 to 10 years of relevant work experience

For an intermediate role: 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience

Strong proficiency in Python and experience with Kubernetes and ReactJS

Strong proficiency in at least one other object-oriented programming (OOP) language is acceptable as an alternative

Extensive experience with web and frontend development, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and frameworks/libraries such as React, Angular, or Backbone

Practical experience with RESTful services and database management using MySQL, PostgreSQL, or similar SQL platforms in environments with high data volume

Comprehensive understanding of software engineering practices, including Agile software development, source code control systems (e.g., Git), and the use of software IDEs and development/testing tools

Knowledge of software deployment tools and processes, with a focus on best practices

Experience in designing and building Restful API web services, with a solid grasp of microservices architecture

Familiarity with continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) methodologies and version control systems

Strong problem-solving abilities, teamwork skills, and effective communication capabilities

Additional experience in E-commerce is considered a plus

Desired Skills:

HTML

ReactJS

CSS

Mysql

Python

