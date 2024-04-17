Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Techno / Functional Systems Analyst

Retail Industry

Only Cape Town-based applicants will be considered

Position Overview:

As a Technical/Functional Systems Analyst in the retail industry, you will be responsible for supporting existing solutions, particularly focusing on Oracle, Oracle Apex, and JDA Blue Yonder planning systems. Your expertise in these platforms will be crucial for maintaining and optimizing the functionality of our client’s systems. Additionally, you may be involved in release management activities, although experience in this area is not mandatory. This role may require standby work to address any urgent issues that may arise.

Key Responsibilities: (but not limited to)

Provide technical and functional support for Oracle, Oracle Apex, and JDA Blue Yonder planning systems.

Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to system functionality, performance, and integration.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Perform regular system maintenance activities, including software upgrades and patches.

Participate in the testing and implementation of system enhancements and new features.

Document system configurations, processes, and procedures to ensure knowledge transfer and maintain an up-to-date repository of information.

Monitor system performance and proactively identify areas for improvement.

Assist with release management activities, including coordinating and deploying software releases (experience in this area is desirable but not mandatory).

Provide on-call support and participate in standby rotations to address critical system issues outside of regular business hours.

Required Skills and Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Proven experience working with Oracle, Oracle Apex, and JDA Blue Yonder planning systems in a retail environment.

Strong understanding of database concepts and SQL query optimization.

Experience with system troubleshooting and problem-solving.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to effectively interact with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Flexibility to participate in standby rotations and address urgent issues outside of regular business hours.

Knowledge of release management practices is a plus.

Certification or training in relevant technologies is advantageous.

Please note: This spec is only used as a guideline. Actual responsibilities might differ and will be discussed upon interview.

Desired Skills:

Oracle

Oracle Apex

JDA

Blue Yonder

Planning Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position