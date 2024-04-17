Tax Technical Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Apr 17, 2024

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Manage Client Queries: Efficiently handle queries from clients, providing timely and accurate responses.
  • SARS Liaison: Facilitate the escalation and finalisation of client queries with SARS. Act as the primary point of contact for operational matters between clients and SARS.
  • Tracking and Analysis: Monitor and analyse recurring SARS operational issues. Draft and disseminate updates and advisories to clients.
  • Stakeholder Relationships: Build and maintain relationships with various stakeholders, including SARS at regional and national levels.
  • Legislative and Operational Awareness: Stay abreast of changes in tax legislation and SARS operational procedures, ensuring this knowledge is reflected in interactions with members and SARS.
  • Coordinating and responding to tax queries within a set timeframe.
  • Regular review and escalation of outstanding queries.
  • Timely escalation of SARS operational queries and consistent follow-up.
  • Contribution to Tax Practice: Weekly Highlights and participation in planning meetings.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Degree in Accounting, including Taxation modules.
  • Advance MS Word
  • Advance MS Excel
  • Advance MS Outlook Required Experience:
  • Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience.
  • Solid experience in dealing with SARS queries.

Desired Skills:

  • Tax Consulting

About The Employer:

Join a well-established professional body and utilise your tax knowledge and skills.

