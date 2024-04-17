Tax Technical Consultant – Gauteng Menlyn

Duties & Responsibilities

Manage Client Queries: Efficiently handle queries from clients, providing timely and accurate responses.

SARS Liaison: Facilitate the escalation and finalisation of client queries with SARS. Act as the primary point of contact for operational matters between clients and SARS.

Tracking and Analysis: Monitor and analyse recurring SARS operational issues. Draft and disseminate updates and advisories to clients.

Stakeholder Relationships: Build and maintain relationships with various stakeholders, including SARS at regional and national levels.

Legislative and Operational Awareness: Stay abreast of changes in tax legislation and SARS operational procedures, ensuring this knowledge is reflected in interactions with members and SARS.

Coordinating and responding to tax queries within a set timeframe.

Regular review and escalation of outstanding queries.

Timely escalation of SARS operational queries and consistent follow-up.

Contribution to Tax Practice: Weekly Highlights and participation in planning meetings.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Degree in Accounting, including Taxation modules.

Advance MS Word

Advance MS Excel

Advance MS Outlook Required Experience:

Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience.

Solid experience in dealing with SARS queries.

Desired Skills:

Tax Consulting

About The Employer:

Join a well-established professional body and utilise your tax knowledge and skills.

