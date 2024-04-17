Tax Technical Consultant

Duties & Responsibilities
- Manage Client Queries: Efficiently handle queries from clients, providing timely and accurate responses.
- SARS Liaison: Facilitate the escalation and finalisation of client queries with SARS. Act as the primary point of contact for operational matters between clients and SARS.
- Tracking and Analysis: Monitor and analyse recurring SARS operational issues. Draft and disseminate updates and advisories to clients.
- Stakeholder Relationships: Build and maintain relationships with various stakeholders, including SARS at regional and national levels.
- Legislative and Operational Awareness: Stay abreast of changes in tax legislation and SARS operational procedures, ensuring this knowledge is reflected in interactions with members and SARS.
- Coordinating and responding to tax queries within a set timeframe.
- Regular review and escalation of outstanding queries.
- Timely escalation of SARS operational queries and consistent follow-up.
- Contribution to Tax Practice: Weekly Highlights and participation in planning meetings.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Degree in Accounting, including Taxation modules.
- Advance MS Word
- Advance MS Excel
- Advance MS Outlook Required Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years of relevant work experience.
- Solid experience in dealing with SARS queries.
Desired Skills:
- Tax Consulting
About The Employer:
Join a well-established professional body and utilise your tax knowledge and skills.