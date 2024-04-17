Test Analyst

12 months renewaable contract
3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)
- 5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.
- 3 to 5 Experience in Relational database management system (Oracle, SQL Server, My SQ
etc)
- 3 to 5 years experienced in conducting ETL/BI and Database testing as well as co-ordinating
and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.
- Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).
- knowledge of analysing large data sets.
- Experience in Data Migration Testing.
- Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.
The following will be an added advantage
- Agile Testing Methodology
- Knowledge of DevSecOps
- Knowledge of Data Testing Tool (QuerySurge) or any other
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
