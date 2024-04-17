Test Analyst

12 months renewaable contract

3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.

3 to 5 Experience in Relational database management system (Oracle, SQL Server, My SQ

etc)

3 to 5 years experienced in conducting ETL/BI and Database testing as well as co-ordinating

and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).

knowledge of analysing large data sets.

Experience in Data Migration Testing.

Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage

Agile Testing Methodology

Knowledge of DevSecOps

Knowledge of Data Testing Tool (QuerySurge) or any other

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

ETL

BI

Data

Testing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

