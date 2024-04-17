Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Apr 17, 2024

12 months renewaable contract
3 years IT Diploma/ Degree (Software Development)

  • 5 to 8 years’ experience in Software Testing.
  • 3 to 5 Experience in Relational database management system (Oracle, SQL Server, My SQ

etc)

  • 3 to 5 years experienced in conducting ETL/BI and Database testing as well as co-ordinating

and reporting on SIT and User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

  • Experience in testing Tool (MF ALM/Octane).
  • knowledge of analysing large data sets.
  • Experience in Data Migration Testing.
  • Understanding of testing concepts i.e., testing methodologies and techniques.

The following will be an added advantage

  • Agile Testing Methodology
  • Knowledge of DevSecOps
  • Knowledge of Data Testing Tool (QuerySurge) or any other

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • BI
  • Data
  • Testing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

