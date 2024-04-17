Westcon-Comstor in new collaboration with Check Point Software

Westcon-Comstor has announced an expansion of its partnership with Check Point Software Technologies, to equip channel partners with a simplified route to transacting Check Point products in AWS Marketplace.

The announcement comes after Westcon-Comstor was named EMEA distributor of the year at Check Point’s CPX 2024 event in Vienna for driving significant growth across its solutions.

Under the new agreement, Westcon-Comstor will become the first and only distributor outside the US to privately list Check Point’s cybersecurity software solutions in AWS Marketplace.

The collaboration offers partners accelerated transaction times, expanded deal sizes, higher win rates and shortened sales cycles enabled by AWS Marketplace.

Full availability of the service will soon be available in sub-Saharan Africa.

Check Point is the latest vendor to be formally onboarded on to Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace programme, following the signing of the distributor’s Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) agreement with AWS.

The two companies signed a worldwide Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) distribution agreement late last year.

“It’s fantastic to be adding a new strategic dimension to our long-standing, successful relationship with Check Point through this agreement,” says Louise Taute, MD of Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “End-users are increasingly drawn to AWS Marketplace, and it’s vital that we enable our partners to participate in this growth.

“The way to do that is by giving partners the ability to transact products from the world’s leading software vendors in AWS Marketplace, and that’s what this agreement with Check Point is all about.

“We look forward to adding the service to our local offerings.”

Francisco Criado, vice-president: worldwide partner ecosystem at Check Point Software Technologies, adds: “We are delighted to enhance our partnership with Westcon-Comstor, leveraging AWS Marketplace to extend the reach of our Infinity Platform, including Quantum, CloudGuard, and Harmony solutions.

“This collaboration signifies our mutual dedication to simplifying cybersecurity access and management, ensuring that our channel partners are well-equipped to meet the dynamic security needs of their customers in the cloud era. It exemplifies our shared vision of securing business transformation with advanced, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.”