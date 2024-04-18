Application Architect

Core Purpose of the Job
- Provide leadership to projects and create technical solution architecture and align to IT and telecommunications best practices and frameworks.
- The technical solution architecture is multi-disciplinary, covering application, data, infrastructure, operating system, database, middleware integration, network, security and business architecture aspects. To ensure deployment of IT systems that are fit for purpose; support business needs; are future proof; are cost efficient; flexible and sustainable.
Education:
- BSc or BCom in IT (Preferable) or Diploma in IT
Experience:
- 3-5 years multi-disciplinary IT experience with a strong focus on system analysis, design and development, architecture disciplines (notably application architecture, service oriented architecture and middleware), application management, database management, and operations.
Key Tasks
- Tactical Strategic Input
- Provide feedback and input to Architecture teams on strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc), in order to improve the quality and completeness of the Enterprise Architecture practice
- Understand how business and IT requirements can be met using the correct blend of existing and new IT technologies, as well as the correct blend of out-of-the-box commercially available software and bespoke systems development per project.
- Provide input to infrastructure and application development areas on application roadmaps to fit in with business and IS strategies, Enterprise Architecture and industry trends.
- Provide input to technological roadmaps from an architectural perspective
Solution Design
- Perform all the analysis, design, modelling and documentation tasks necessary to create solution architectures for complex (multi-application) business and technical projects. Lead projects (from a design perspective) through the systems development life cycle, including the successful adherence to all relevant IS governance.
- Ensure alignment of solution architectures to Enterprise Architecture strategies, frameworks, principles, standards and policies across all Enterprise Architecture domains (business, application, data, integration, security, infrastructure, etc).
- Focus solution designs on simplifying the IT architecture, reducing costs, improving effectiveness and efficiencies of the IT environment.
- Ensure that technical designs for systems applications are integrated end-to-end; are consistently applying Enterprise Architecture standards; are technically sound and sustainable; are aligned to IT best practises; are suitable within the context.
- Design IT solutions that meet business and IT requirements, and includes functionality, processes, data, products to be used, application interfaces internal and external to client
Desired Skills:
- Complex Problem Solving
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Operations Monitoring
- Systems Analysis
- Operations Analysis
- Quality Control Analysis
- Critival Thinking