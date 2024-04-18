Application Developer – Gauteng Greenstone Hill

Our client, a leading International Logistics company based in Johannesburg, is looking to fill the position of Application Developer.

Purpose of the Role:

A developer is required to develop, test, document and implement application/systems using the latest version of dot net. The type of projects include Web API, Blazor, SQL and Azure development. He/she will also be required to do research and help with the implementation of new and existing technologies and best practices.

He/she will be analysing, designing, and developing web, desktop, and mobile applications.

He/she will be testing and debugging of all development projects before deployment.

He/she will be required to understand, and interpreting complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.

To this end he/she will be expected develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

He/she will also need to work on individual requirements (non-project driven).

He/she will need to deliver the best possible quality of work.

she will be required to upgrade development skills through continuous training(formal/informal).

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop software applications that is, robust and maintainable.

Must document business rules and key technical decisions during development.

Be able to research and make suggestions on how to improve the company’s existing applications.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve application/system errors.

Analyse, design and develop applications from provided requirements.

Continuous consultation with colleagues concerning enhancements and development of applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the company.

Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

2+ years’ experience in the Information Systems industry.

Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft .Net technologies.

Specific experience in creating web application using Blazor, mobile app using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web API’s.

Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.

Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.

Exposure to, if not direct experience with, IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

Technologies: Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI), SQL Server Development, Microsoft Azure, HTML5/CSS3 and JavaScript

