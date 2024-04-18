AWS Data Engineer – 1432 – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 18, 2024

Contract Starts: 01.06.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
  • Terraform
  • Python 3x
  • SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
  • Py Spark
  • Boto3
  • ETL
  • Docker
  • Linux / Unix
  • Big Data
  • Powershell / Bash
  • Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
  • CDEC Blueprint
  • Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
  • Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts
  • Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
  • Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations
  • Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus
  • Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues
  • Knowledge of the Agile Working Model
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • Linux
  • Docker

