AWS Data Engineer – 1432

Contract Starts: 01.06.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
e.g. Technical Skills / Technology
- Terraform
- Python 3x
- SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL
- Py Spark
- Boto3
- ETL
- Docker
- Linux / Unix
- Big Data
- Powershell / Bash
- Cloud Data Hub (CDH)
- CDEC Blueprint
- Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.
- Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts
- Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.
- Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations
- Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus
- Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues
- Knowledge of the Agile Working Model
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- Linux
- Docker