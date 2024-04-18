Business Analyst IT

The Business Analyst facilitates business and cross-competency

teams to understand, analyze and document relevant business

functions and business requirements in completing tasks related

to business solution planning, documenting and managing

customer requirements. The work of the BA also includes

process analysis; business process and requirements modelling

and analysis. The role works with business stakeholders, Product

Managers, UI/UX Designers, System Architects, System

Analysts, Developers and Project Management to develop and

implement business solu ons on within the Absa Environment.

The Business Analyst is accountable for:

Gathering requirements from business.

Creating enabling documentation (Business

Requirement Definition, User stories and user

acceptance criteria.

Defining a functional solution in accordance with the

organizational needs.

Tracking the requirements throughout the life cycle of

the project.

Translating requirements into the foundation of the

User Acceptance Criteria, and working through to UAT

comple on and implementa on.

Providing inputs to partners during the project lifecycle

(Reviewing Technical Solu on Specifica on prepared

by System Analyst and development team).

Plan & Organise

Prepare for requirements elicita on, conduct elicita on

activities, document and confirm elicita on results

As part of requirements analysis:

Organise and prioritise requirements

Specify and model requirements using organizations

methodology

Determine assumptions and constraints

Verify requirement for correctness and validating that they

satisfy the business need

Assess and validate proposed solu ons to determine which

solution fits the need.

Validating that the verified and deployed solution meets the

need.

Work with business leaders in identifying and bringing

strategic initiatives from concept to implementation.

As the Business Analyst:

Work with project leads in the planning of BA activities

that are required to define the solution to a business

problem including scope of work, deliverables,

determine tasks and interdependencies between tasks

and corresponding Business Analysis efforts, quality of

the solu on, consistency of BA work products and BA

performance metrics for multiple projects.

Plan requirements management in terms of

documentation, tracing, prioritizing, creating baseline,

change management etc.

Conduct stakeholder analysis to determine appropriate

stakeholders for the project or project phase and

analyse stakeholder.

Prepare a Business Analysis communication plan

detailing the items for communication, the recipients,

mode of communica on and frequency.

Define solution scope.

Determine organizational readiness effectively to

operate the new solution.

Identify and communicate risk and issues that may require changes to plans and scope.

require changes to plans and scope.

Plan and coach for adoption of new business analysis techniques and tools.

techniques and tools.

Delivery & Support

Create requirements package

Communicate with solution team to assure that

requirements are correctly understood and

implemented

As part of requirements traceability management:

Trace requirements (Update and maintain

rela onships between requirements components)

Perform impact analysis when changes are requested and supply this informa on to the change control process

and supply this informa on to the change control

process

Facilitate ongoing use of requirements for impact analysis and solution maintenance.

analysis and solution maintenance.

Facilitate reuse of requirements on related projects to encourage enterprise consistency of business models.

to encourage enterprise consistency of business

models.

Contributing to the documenta on of Test Plans and

work in partnership with testers to coordinate tes ng

effort throughout its life.

Identify, document and analyse business risk.

Provide Implementation support

Desired Skills:

CRM

Sales

Salesforce

marketing cloud

card payments

acquiring

issuing

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Banking

1 to 2 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial service sector .

