Business Analyst IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

The Business Analyst facilitates business and cross-competency
teams to understand, analyze and document relevant business
functions and business requirements in completing tasks related
to business solution planning, documenting and managing
customer requirements. The work of the BA also includes
process analysis; business process and requirements modelling
and analysis. The role works with business stakeholders, Product
Managers, UI/UX Designers, System Architects, System
Analysts, Developers and Project Management to develop and
implement business solu ons on within the Absa Environment.
The Business Analyst is accountable for:
Gathering requirements from business.
Creating enabling documentation (Business
Requirement Definition, User stories and user
acceptance criteria.
Defining a functional solution in accordance with the
organizational needs.
Tracking the requirements throughout the life cycle of
the project.
Translating requirements into the foundation of the
User Acceptance Criteria, and working through to UAT
comple on and implementa on.
Providing inputs to partners during the project lifecycle
(Reviewing Technical Solu on Specifica on prepared
by System Analyst and development team).
Plan & Organise
Prepare for requirements elicita on, conduct elicita on
activities, document and confirm elicita on results
As part of requirements analysis:
Organise and prioritise requirements
Specify and model requirements using organizations
methodology
Determine assumptions and constraints
Verify requirement for correctness and validating that they
satisfy the business need
Assess and validate proposed solu ons to determine which
solution fits the need.
Validating that the verified and deployed solution meets the
need.
Work with business leaders in identifying and bringing
strategic initiatives from concept to implementation.
As the Business Analyst:
Work with project leads in the planning of BA activities
that are required to define the solution to a business
problem including scope of work, deliverables,
determine tasks and interdependencies between tasks
and corresponding Business Analysis efforts, quality of
the solu on, consistency of BA work products and BA
performance metrics for multiple projects.
Plan requirements management in terms of
documentation, tracing, prioritizing, creating baseline,
change management etc.
Conduct stakeholder analysis to determine appropriate
stakeholders for the project or project phase and
analyse stakeholder.
Prepare a Business Analysis communication plan
detailing the items for communication, the recipients,
mode of communica on and frequency.
- Define solution scope.
- Determine organizational readiness effectively to
operate the new solution.
- Identify and communicate risk and issues that may
require changes to plans and scope.
- Plan and coach for adoption of new business analysis
techniques and tools.
Delivery & Support
- Create requirements package
- Communicate with solution team to assure that
requirements are correctly understood and
implemented
- As part of requirements traceability management:
- Trace requirements (Update and maintain
rela onships between requirements components)
- Perform impact analysis when changes are requested
and supply this informa on to the change control
process
- Facilitate ongoing use of requirements for impact
analysis and solution maintenance.
- Facilitate reuse of requirements on related projects
to encourage enterprise consistency of business
models.
Contributing to the documenta on of Test Plans and
work in partnership with testers to coordinate tes ng
effort throughout its life.
- Identify, document and analyse business risk.
- Provide Implementation support
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- Sales
- Salesforce
- marketing cloud
- card payments
- acquiring
- issuing
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Banking
- 1 to 2 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial service sector .