C# Developer (Intermediate/Senior)

Apr 18, 2024

Join a pioneering Institutional-focused Fintech in Southern Africa, lauded for its innovation and client-centric approach.

Their solutions redefine industry standards, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and impact. Be part of a dynamic team committed to pushing boundaries and creating transformative solutions.

Enjoy the vibrant culture of Johannesburg’s Northern Suburbs and the flexibility of remote Wednesdays. Discover a fulfilling career where your contributions truly make a difference.

Responsibilities:

  • Write Code in C# as the primary coding language with the skillset to write ASP.NET application changes as well as thick client applications like Click once.
  • Attend to production support requests.
  • Active involvement in Blue Sky projects, advise and support the Architect board.
  • Development Velocity, Bug resolution, Programming and Coding.
  • Deployment and Release
  • Testing and QA
  • Discipline in only working on [URL Removed] Tickets

This is not a DevOps role

Requirements:

  • 3-5 Years experienced in C#.
  • Good understanding of OOP
  • Good Understanding of Interface driven development.
  • Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
  • Minimum SQL Server 2017
  • Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
  • Razor experience in MVC
  • Experience In EF 7 Code first
  • Good knowledge in LINQ

Optional bonus requirements:

  • Dev Extreme UI
  • Experience in .Net Standard
  • Experience in .Net Core 3.0
  • Experience in .Net 5.0
  • Experience in VB.Net
  • MySQL
  • DevExpress
  • Financial investment industry experience

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • MySQL
  • Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position