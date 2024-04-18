Desktop Support Technician

Are you passionate about providing technical support and ensuring end-user satisfaction? We’re looking for a dedicated Desktop Support Technician to join our team. In this role, you’ll be responsible for providing desk-side or remote support to end-users, resolving service requests, and ensuring the smooth operation of desktop systems and applications.

What you’ll do:

Maintenance of staff computers and printers and general user support.

Monitor problem ticket work queues and interact with management to provide progress updates and closure notifications.

Standard PC/printer break-fix tasks.

Some break-fix tasks related to application-specific requests (i.e. installing in-house developed and vendor-specific software, resetting passwords, etc).

Monitors and evaluates new network and client desktop products; makes recommendations accordingly.

Answer help desk calls as needed, provide user support remotely as needed, and escalate service tickets to higher-tier technicians when appropriate.

Provide application-level support for standard Microsoft applications as well as application tools deployed on desktops and laptops.

First line Support of various in-house developed applications.

Reinstallation of PCs, up to and including OS-level installs, application installs, execution of local scripts, and physical deployment of hardware.

Support and follow through of all requests that cannot be resolved remotely where a 3 rd party vendor needs to do a site visit.

Solid understanding of Mobile device connectivity.

Your Expertise:

Solid proficiency in managing and supporting a production-class Corporate Desktop Computing environment. In-depth administration experience working with Enterprise-class software and hardware, Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications/ products is necessary.

Must demonstrate technical aptitude and enthusiasm in the various system technologies and disciplines.

Technical understanding of enterprise computing and how various components are interrelated is essential.

Strong written, verbal, analytical, technical, and interpersonal skills are essential.

Provide strong planning and organizational skills and maintain the ability to effectively handle multiple situations, manage priorities, and work with only minimal supervision and direction.

Utilize strong problem-solving skills. Customer service orientation.

Must be able to provide a high level of customer service when dealing with frustrated end users.

Display a strong desire to achieve and attain high levels of both internal and external customer satisfaction.

Maintain a constant awareness and understanding of emerging technologies and methodologies.

Qualifications Required:

Minimum of 3 years hands-on Desktop Support experience with Hardware and Software installation experience.

Microsoft-based Operating Systems, Active Directory, strong experience with PCs, MACs, laptops, and the various Microsoft/Apple productivity applications/ products is necessary.

A+, N+, (Required)

MCSE with at least 3 years experience (Required)

ITIL V3 Foundation (Advantageous)

Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, or other technical disciplines and/or equivalent work experience. (Advantageous)

Personal Attributes:

Good interpersonal skills.

Valid Driver’s License and Transport.

Superior organizational and time management skills.

Must be prepared to work flexible hours or shifts.

Ability to cope well in a pressurized environment.

High Initiative and problem-solving skills.

Willingness to assist.

Excellent follow-up skills.

Team Player but must be able to work as an individual.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

4 Months Contract Position – (for someone on maternity leave)

Location: Parktown

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

