Field Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Office Automation industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to add a Field Technician to their team.
Requirements:
- Must have minimum 3 years technical experience on copiers, printers, and faxes.
- Experience in IT, digital equipment, printing, scanning, connecting MFP to network and wireless/mobile devices.
- Valid Drivers’ License and own reliable motor vehicle is essential.
- Experience in both color and B/W printers and copiers is essential.
- Must be able to communicate well with clients and co-workers.
- Must be always neat and presentable.
- Must be a team player and add value to the team.
- M-PLUS completed (minimum Network Professional).
- A+ and N+ Comptia certified will be advantageous.
Job Duties:
- Attend to technical and software field calls within the required SLA’s.
- Setting up and delivering devices to end users.
- Setting up and linking end users for printing and scanning to devices.
- Manage cell data usage for use via the Mobile APP.
- Manage boot stock and keep boot stock within acceptable levels.
- Technical and software support to clients.
- Complete relevant calls accurately via the Mobile APP, whilst adhering to the mobile call process.
- Maintain vehicle logbook accurately.
- Meet required deadlines and work overtime when necessary.
- Attend training as and when required assuming all M-PLUS Product Training is completed in advance.
- Completing of M-PLUS/E-Learning product training courses as per time frames set.
Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, pleased consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- M-PLUS
- A+ Comptia
- N+ Comptia