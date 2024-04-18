Field Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Our client in the Office Automation industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to add a Field Technician to their team.

Requirements:

Must have minimum 3 years technical experience on copiers, printers, and faxes.

Experience in IT, digital equipment, printing, scanning, connecting MFP to network and wireless/mobile devices.

Valid Drivers’ License and own reliable motor vehicle is essential.

Experience in both color and B/W printers and copiers is essential.

Must be able to communicate well with clients and co-workers.

Must be always neat and presentable.

Must be a team player and add value to the team.

M-PLUS completed (minimum Network Professional).

A+ and N+ Comptia certified will be advantageous.

Job Duties:

Attend to technical and software field calls within the required SLA’s.

Setting up and delivering devices to end users.

Setting up and linking end users for printing and scanning to devices.

Manage cell data usage for use via the Mobile APP.

Manage boot stock and keep boot stock within acceptable levels.

Technical and software support to clients.

Complete relevant calls accurately via the Mobile APP, whilst adhering to the mobile call process.

Maintain vehicle logbook accurately.

Meet required deadlines and work overtime when necessary.

Attend training as and when required assuming all M-PLUS Product Training is completed in advance.

Completing of M-PLUS/E-Learning product training courses as per time frames set.

