Intel welcomes Open Platform for enterprise AI

The Linux Foundation AI & Data have announced the Open Platform for Enterprise AI (OPEA) as its latest Sandbox Project.

OPEA aims to accelerate secure, cost-effective generative AI (GenAI) deployments for businesses by driving interoperability across a diverse and heterogeneous ecosystem, starting with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

At Intel Vision 2024 last week, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger outlined the industry challenges and declared the intention to create an industrywide open platform for enterprise AI.

Initially in this effort, Intel plans to:

* Publish a technical conceptual framework.

* Release reference implementations for GenAI pipelines on secure solutions based on Intel Xeon processors and Intel Gaudi AI accelerators.

* Continue to add infrastructure capacity in the Intel Tiber Developer Cloud for ecosystem development, AI acceleration, and validation of RAG and future pipelines.

The RAG ecosystem continues to progress through the creation of new projects and innovation. Despite this, enterprises are challenged with a do-it-yourself approach because there are no de facto standards across components that allow enterprises to choose and deploy RAG solutions that are open and interoperable and that help them quickly get to market.

OPEA intends to address these issues by collaborating with the industry to standardise components, including frameworks, architecture blueprints and reference solutions that showcase performance, interoperability, trustworthiness and enterprise-grade readiness.

This will help drive adoption of RAG solutions in the enterprise and harness innovation across an open ecosystem.