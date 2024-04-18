Intermediate C#.NET Developer – Western Cape Parow

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a self-driven Intermediate C#.NET Developer with strong problem-solving ability is sought by a dynamic provider of Cloud-based Operating Solutions. Joining its team, you will design and develop solutions for its product lines while communicating software designs to team members and monitoring its progress. The successful incumbent will possess a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience AND; 4+ Years of experience developing applications and working in collaborative teams using revision control systems GIT & MS Team Services. You will also experience having worked with AngularJS and your tech toolset should also include .NET 4.5, C#, .NET Core, HTML – preferably HTML5, jQuery, CSS3, Ionic, Cordova, Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, SQL & MongoDB.

REQUIREMENTS:

A relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience AND;

4+ Years of experience developing applications.

Experience in collaborative teams using revision control systems GIT & MS Team Services.

Knowledge of Object-Oriented design patterns.

Work experience with AngularJS.

Tech Stack:

.NET 4.5 and C# programming language.

Knowledge of .NET Core.

HTML (preferably HTML5), jQuery, CSS3.

Knowledge of Mobile Development : (Ionic / Cordova).

Node.js.

JavaScript / TypeScript.

SQL & MongoDB.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong attention to detail and a positive attitude.

Self-motivated individual with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

A willingness to work independently or in a team-oriented environment both efficiently and courteously.

COMMENTS:

