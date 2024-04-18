Junior .NET Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of Cloud-based Operating Solutions is looking for a passionate coder to fill the role of a Junior .NET Developer and join its team. You will help design and develop cutting-edge solutions for customers. You will also be expected to communicate software designs to team members and monitor its progress. Applicants will require a suitable Bachelor’s Degree or have equivalent work experience including 1-2 years’ experience developing ASP.NET applications with solid knowledge of Object Oriented (OO) design patterns & Service Oriented Architecture (SOA). You must also have experience with Git and MS Teams Services. Your tech toolset should also include .NET 4.5, C#, HTML – preferably HTML5, jQuery, CSS3, ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework and SQL.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent work experience.

Experience/Skills –

1-2 Years of experience developing ASP.NET applications.

Knowledge of Object Oriented (OO) design patterns.

Understanding of Service Oriented Architecture.

Experience in collaborative teams using revision control systems GIT & MS Team Services.

Tech Stack:

.NET 4.5 and C# programming language

HTML (preferably HTML5), jQuery, CSS3

Knowledge of ASP.NET MVC

Entity Framework

MS SQL

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong attention to detail and a positive attitude.

Self-motivated individual with excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

A willingness to work independently or in a team-oriented environment both efficiently and courteously.

