Php Developer

Apr 18, 2024

Role:
PHP Developer will write and deploy beautiful, fast PHP to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, in-house PHP based Systems.

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities:

  • Write “clean”, well-designed code
  • Produce detailed specifications with the assistance of the Product Owner
  • Collaborate with development teams and product managers to create innovative software solutions.
  • Keeping up with the latest advancements in programming languages and server apps.
  • Create new, dynamic, front-end, and backend software products and apps that are dynamic and visually appealing.
  • Able to develop entire architecture, responsive design, user interaction, and user experience.
  • The ability to use databases, proxies, APIs, version control systems, and third-party applications.
  • Offer suggestions for ongoing improvement and add or remove features as necessary.
  • Design a plan for stability, scalability, performance optimization, and ongoing improvement.
  • Keep track of new development-related tools, frameworks, methods, and architectures.

Frameworks and Technologies:

  • PHP
  • MySQL
  • jQuery
  • Ajax
  • Laravel experience is a bonus

Knowledge, skills, and attributes:

  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem-solving Approach
  • Zeal to Learn and Improve
  • Resource Management
  • Adaptability to Emerging Technologies and Tools
  • Basic Understanding of Databases, Frameworks, Design, Algorithms, etc.
  • Communication skills

