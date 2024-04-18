Role:
PHP Developer will write and deploy beautiful, fast PHP to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, in-house PHP based Systems.
Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities:
- Write “clean”, well-designed code
- Produce detailed specifications with the assistance of the Product Owner
- Collaborate with development teams and product managers to create innovative software solutions.
- Keeping up with the latest advancements in programming languages and server apps.
- Create new, dynamic, front-end, and backend software products and apps that are dynamic and visually appealing.
- Able to develop entire architecture, responsive design, user interaction, and user experience.
- The ability to use databases, proxies, APIs, version control systems, and third-party applications.
- Offer suggestions for ongoing improvement and add or remove features as necessary.
- Design a plan for stability, scalability, performance optimization, and ongoing improvement.
- Keep track of new development-related tools, frameworks, methods, and architectures.
Frameworks and Technologies:
- PHP
- MySQL
- jQuery
- Ajax
- Laravel experience is a bonus
Knowledge, skills, and attributes:
- Analytical Skills
- Problem-solving Approach
- Zeal to Learn and Improve
- Resource Management
- Adaptability to Emerging Technologies and Tools
- Basic Understanding of Databases, Frameworks, Design, Algorithms, etc.
- Communication skills
Role:
PHP Developer will write and deploy beautiful, fast PHP to a high standard, in a timely and scalable way that improves the codebase for customer designed, in-house PHP based Systems.
Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities:
- Write “clean”, well-designed code
- Produce detailed specifications with the assistance of the Product Owner
- Collaborate with development teams and product managers to create innovative software solutions.
- Keeping up with the latest advancements in programming languages and server apps.
- Create new, dynamic, front-end, and backend software products and apps that are dynamic and visually appealing.
- Able to develop entire architecture, responsive design, user interaction, and user experience.
- The ability to use databases, proxies, APIs, version control systems, and third-party applications.
- Offer suggestions for ongoing improvement and add or remove features as necessary.
- Design a plan for stability, scalability, performance optimization, and ongoing improvement.
- Keep track of new development-related tools, frameworks, methods, and architectures.
Frameworks and Technologies:
- PHP
- MySQL
- jQuery
- Ajax
- Laravel experience is a bonus
Knowledge, skills, and attributes:
- Analytical Skills
- Problem-solving Approach
- Zeal to Learn and Improve
- Resource Management
- Adaptability to Emerging Technologies and Tools
- Basic Understanding of Databases, Frameworks, Design, Algorithms, etc.
- Communication skills
Desired Skills:
- • PHP
- • MySQL
- • jQuery
- • Ajax
- • Laravel experience is a bonus