RS SA partners with Kenyan reseller

RS South Africa has signed up a new reseller in Kenya, Hydromatics.

“As the largest economy in East Africa, Kenya serves as our gateway for market expansion,” comments Prosper Shoniwa, exports business development and operational manager at RS South Africa. “Such collaboration transcends mere revenue growth. It is about solidifying our brand presence and fostering lasting connections within the region.”

Sukhvinder Sagoo, director of Hydromatics, says: “The decision to partner with RS stems from our commitment to align ourselves with world-leading products and brands. RS represents excellence and innovation in the industry, making it the perfect fit for our strategic objectives. By joining forces with RS, we aim to offer our customers access to top-notch solutions that meet their evolving needs.

Hydromatics will serve as a key reseller tasked with marketing and selling the full range of RS products in the marketplace.

“Our strategy is clearly focused on corporate customers, key accounts and appointment of resellers in our focus countries. Adding to this is the critical discussion around MRO, which is our unique value proposition. We believe that this clear route to market strategy and our value proposition will drive our growth in Sub-Saharan Africa,” concludes Shoniwa.