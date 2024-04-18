Software Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Job Description

Mid Software Developer

Location: Johannesburg/ Cape Town, Country

Mid Developer

Are you ready to be part of a transformational journey that will reshape the digital landscape of Africa? A leading Pan-African telecommunications company is launching a groundbreaking Software Engineering Centre of Excellence (COE); dedicated to building future-focused digital products designed to empower and revolutionize the continent. This is your opportunity to join an innovative team and grow your career at the forefront of technological advancement, as we accelerate towards a brighter, more connected future for Africa.

Role Summary:

The Mid Developer will work closely with the Senior Developer to manage both front-end and back-end development processes, implementing solutions from conception to final product according to business needs. The mid developer is required to implement and oversee the design, develop and maintenance of fully-fledged and functioning platforms

Key Responsibilities

Work within a Software Development team, following Agile development methodologies.

Work with Project management and solution architects to estimate and scope out projects.

Work with Creative team during planning, discovery, and production phase.

Work with both front-end and back-end development teams to create and optimize solutions.

Optimizing code for performance.

Comment code and produce documentation to industry standards as needed.

Produce code to the highest standards while adhering to industry accepted architecture and design pattern techniques and methodologies (e.g., MVC, SOA, OOP, DI etc.)

Defining and developing API’s.

Contribute to the analysis and design of software products and tools.

Evaluate and advise on the technical feasibility.

Create quality prototypes for a clearer understanding of UI designs.

Test and confirm software is fit for purpose with intended audiences.

Recommend and implement refinements and improvements.

Follow formal Software Engineering best-practices.

Mentoring and guiding team members

Monitoring and measuring customer experience and KPIs

Managing periodic reporting on the progress to the management and the customer

Desired Skills:

react

Full Stack Development

angular

Web Applications Development

Agile Development

SOAP

API

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Consulting

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position