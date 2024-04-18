Software Engineer-Conversational AI – 2538 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Starts: 01.06.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Kubernetes Services
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps and GIT Actions:
- Well versed in code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
- Experience in implementing and monitoring Microsoft Azure solutions
Soft skills:
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
- SELF STARTER.
- Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
- Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- SCRUM
- AGILE
- Azure DevOps