Our Client in the IT industry is looking for a Software Engineer -Conversational AI, please if you meet the below requirements , kindly send us your CV.
Skills Requirements:
- Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
- At least 3 – 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Knowledge of Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Kubernetes Services
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
- Experience with:
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps and GIT Actions:
- Understanding of code architecture and patterns:
- Domain-driven design (DDD)
- Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
- Factory pattern
- Repo pattern etc.
Qualification’s advantage:
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
- AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
Soft skills:
- Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
- Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
- SELF STARTER.
- Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
- Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- Conversational AI
- Software Developer
- Microservices