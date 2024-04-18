Software Engineer -Conversational AI

Our Client in the IT industry is looking for a Software Engineer -Conversational AI, please if you meet the below requirements , kindly send us your CV.
Skills Requirements:

  • Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform
  • At least 3 – 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Knowledge of Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Kubernetes Services
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
  • Experience with:
    • Azure DevOps
    • Visual Studio IDE
    • Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

  • REST
  • Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases
  • Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

  • Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps and GIT Actions:
  • Understanding of code architecture and patterns:
    • Domain-driven design (DDD)
    • Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS)
    • Factory pattern
    • Repo pattern etc.

Qualification’s advantage:

  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
    • AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Soft skills:

  • Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team
  • Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently
  • SELF STARTER.
  • Strong problem-solving capabilities are required
  • Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

  • Conversational AI
  • Software Developer
  • Microservices

