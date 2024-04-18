Software Engineer -Conversational AI

Our Client in the IT industry is looking for a Software Engineer -Conversational AI, please if you meet the below requirements , kindly send us your CV.

Skills Requirements:

Create architecture components for Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Develop, test, and deploy work on Azure Platform

At least 3 – 5 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies

Knowledge of Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Kubernetes Services

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Experience with: Azure DevOps Visual Studio IDE Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment



REST

Experience of working with SQL or NoSQL databases

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM.

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI & CD) with Azure DevOps and GIT Actions:

Understanding of code architecture and patterns: Domain-driven design (DDD) Command Query Responsibility Segregation (CQRS) Factory pattern Repo pattern etc.



Qualification’s advantage:

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure



Soft skills:

Excellent communication skills and team-oriented work behaviour in a distributed team

Ability to work as part of a team, to work interdependently as well as independently

SELF STARTER.

Strong problem-solving capabilities are required

Submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

Conversational AI

Software Developer

Microservices

Learn more/Apply for this position