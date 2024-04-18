Software System Designer II – Gauteng Sandown

Are you ready to shape the future of banking through innovative software solutions? Our client, a leading institution in the banking sector, is seeking a talented Intermediate Software System Designer to join their dynamic team. Based in the bustling hub of Sandton, South Africa, this role offers the perfect blend of remote flexibility and in-office collaboration, providing an exciting opportunity for skilled professionals looking to make a significant impact in the financial technology landscape.

As an Intermediate Software System Designer, you will play a pivotal role in architecting cutting-edge software systems that drive efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction within the banking domain. This position offers the chance to work alongside industry experts, leveraging your expertise to design, develop, and implement robust solutions that meet the evolving needs of our client’s diverse customer base.

Required Experience/Tools:

Analyzing requirements for both existing system enhancements and new system developments.

Creating comprehensive technical impact documents and writing detailed technical documentation to guide developers in fulfilling requirements.

Providing recommendations based on factors such as cost-effectiveness and usability.

Maintaining meticulous records of test results, including pre and post implementation snapshots.

Collaborating with senior management and relevant stakeholders to review and adjust project schedules as necessary.

Utilizing debugging tools like Dynatrace, Transaction log viewer, and Kibana to monitor and manage the Client Application Platform (CAP) in XML and JSON formats.

Delivering end-user support and resolving customer queries within defined Service Level Agreements (SLAs) using platforms like ServiceNow and service manager.

Participating in coding fixes, patches, changes, and deployment activities across various environments (e.g., FT1, ETE, QA, PROD).

Overseeing Disaster Recovery (DR) and Server Backup processes on legacy servers to ensure the recoverability of user data in case of server damage.

Employing agile methodologies for the deployment and implementation of new system requirements.

Identifying and managing project dependencies and potential conflicts to resolution.

Developing specialized expertise in a particular system software while also gaining a foundational understanding across multiple systems software platforms.

Skills:

.Net/Java (JEE/EJB)

Angular

Android/iOS

Front-End

Integration Technologies (REST, SOAP)

Kibana

.Net MAUI

SQL

JavaScript expertise

