Tarsus Distribution joins forces with iiDENTIFii

Tarsus Distribution has signed a distribution agreement with iiDENTIFii, a Cape Town-based biometric technology provider.

iiDENTIFii develops face authentication technology, offering solutions that cater to the diverse requirements of the African market. The advanced algorithms are designed to accurately identify individuals across various ethnic backgrounds, addressing the critical need for inclusive and unbiased identity verification processes. This capability is especially relevant on a continent as ethnically diverse as Africa, where traditional algorithms often fall short.

Gur Geva, CEO and founder of iiDENTIFii, comments: “Collaborating with Tarsus Distribution opens a breadth of opportunities for us. It’s akin to plugging into an external marketing partner that will propel our solutions in front of the right audience.

“Tarsus not only amplifies our market reach but also possesses an understanding of our technology, ensuring it reaches the appropriate channel partners. Their role as a distributor has a multiplier effect on our ability to connect with key markets across Africa.”

Alan Hawkins, GM: enterprise solutions at Tarsus Distribution highlights the benefits of iiDENTIFii’s technology, particularly its ability to mitigate bias in identity verification. “This partnership is set to benefit large enterprises requiring robust biometric verification by leveraging technology that’s tailored for the African demographic.

“The uniqueness of iiDENTIFii’s solution lies in its algorithm’s capability to recognise and understand the diverse facial features found across the continent, making it a ground breaking tool for organisations aiming to enhance security and user experience while addressing the critical issue of bias in identity verification.”