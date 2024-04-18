Technical Assistant – Western Cape Cape Town

Attention all tech troubleshooters! We’re looking for a Technical Assistant superstar to join our team of problem-solving experts and help us keep our software running smoothly.

What you’ll do:

Assisting the team in servicing and general maintenance of UPS units, batteries, inverters, fire suppression systems according to Health and safety standards

Ensuring UPS installations are safe and ready to be commissioned, then performing correct commission steps as per the UPS OEM Commissioning Procedure

Ensuring that UPS units are installed according to exact requirements and regulations meeting ruling Electrical Installation Regulations

Assisting the team in repairing damaged units using manufacturer’s standards and spare parts

Assisting the team in testing all UPS units before leaving working as follows: mechanically no damage, inverter set at correct voltages, rectifier correctly calibrated, switches between static and inverter without dropping the load, UPS Runs off battery (Mains fail test), Load test the UPS and ensuring that battery charging parameters are set right

Attending to client UPS issues as and when requested

Performing additional work outputs related to the role

Your expertise:

Minimum 2-4 years UPS related experience

Minimum 2-4 years project experience

Minimum 2-4 years function related experience

Good communication skills and positive attitude

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

UPS environment experience

ABB qualification favourable

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent position

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment: Office, warehouse site environment

Physical Demands: Site environment, moving of heavy equipment such as batteries

Travel: Travel to sites daily, have your own reliable transport

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position