Telcos lead the way in digital inclusion

Initiatives sponsored by global telcos set the standard for digital inclusion by promoting digital skills development, accessibility, and affordability for the disadvantaged in both underdeveloped and developed nations, according to research group GlobalData.

Digital inclusion involves facilitating access to information and resources via devices and connectivity suitable for the 21st Century. It is an important engine of progress for individuals and nations who would not otherwise be able to access these assets and the world of knowledge they offer.

“When it comes to digital inclusion, global telcos primarily focus on minorities, the disabled, the elderly, the poor, and the disconnected,” says Robert Pritchard, principal analyst, Enterprise Technology and Services at GlobalData.

GlobalData analysis reveals that global telcos have committed substantial resources to meet their digital inclusion ambitions – including funding (AT&T $5-billion by 2030), digital skills (BT 25-million people by FY 2026), and supporting digital learning centres internationally (Telefónica across over 40 countries, Vodafone with 118 Instant Network Schools across six nations in Africa).

“It’s not just altruism,” Pritchard adds. “It makes good business sense, as improving relationships with key stakeholders such as current and potential customers, employees, governments, regulators, partners, suppliers, and investors will contribute to brand equity.

“Digital inclusion initiatives also address key skills gaps globally, as well as accelerating personal and national development,” he says. “Most notably, it should be used to encourage a new generation of coders and experts in artificial intelligence (AI) to cope with global skills shortages and to offer optimum opportunities to the recipients.

“Within the context of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), digital inclusion also plays an important role in sustainability as global telcos can refurbish and refresh last-generation equipment to supply to recipients, reducing overall environmental impact,” Pritchard says. “Some service providers also have programmes where their customers can donate unused data and airtime to users of recycled mobiles in their home market, for example.

“Overall, digital inclusion is a refreshing and commendable activity that is to be encouraged and celebrated,” Pritchard says.