Aftersales & Continuous Support Engineer – Gauteng Benoni

Overall Purpose Of The Position

Responsible for optimising all aspects of the aftersales experience (Spares & Site Services) for the client and maintaining client relationships to measure customer satisfaction and encourage future sales.

Primary responsibility to ensure the satisfaction of the company’s clients. Address any issues that may have arisen and monitoring the quality of service provided.

In charge of post-marketing efforts, budget management, and following up with clients.

Ensure the Aftersales department is delivering on its agreed objectives established in MPT’s Project 500 Strategic Plan to support the company’s overall sales growth to R 500 million by February 2027 and sustain a 10-15% Sales growth thereafter.

Full responsibility for the implementation, maintenance and further development of the Aftersales & Continuous Support Business Process in terms of TÜV SÜD, ISO 9001.

Customer Service

Managing client inquiries and complaints related to aftersales services & site services.

Coordinating with other departments such as sales and production to resolve client issues and ensure client satisfaction.

Ensuring prompt and effective responses to client’s inquiries and complaints.

Developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients by delivering exceptional customer service.

Administrative Support

Managing aftersales & site service records and databases.

Coordinating team activities and ensuring that deadlines are met.

Maintaining and updating aftersales policies and procedures.

Preparing reports and presentations for the aftersales manager or other stakeholders.

Assist the manager with the management of the aftersales & site service department’s budget and expenses.

Sales Support

Processing orders for aftersales services and products.

Coordinating with production to ensure timely delivery of aftersales products and services.

Providing client support related to aftersales services and products.

Collaborating with the sales team to identify opportunities for aftersales services and products.

Team Management

Supervising the aftersales team.

Ensuring that team members are meeting their targets and objectives.

Providing coaching and support to team members as needed.

Conducting performance evaluations and setting performance targets for team members.

Developing and implementing training programs to improve team members’ skills and knowledge.

Reporting and Analysis

Monitoring and reporting on key performance indicators such as client satisfaction, service quality, and productivity.

Analysing data to identify trends and areas for improvement.

Preparing reports and presentations for the aftersales manager or other stakeholders.

Making recommendations for process improvements and other changes based on data analysis.

SHERQ

General

All reasonable additional tasks within your field of expertise as instructed by Management shall be executed. Non-productivity shall not be accommodated at any point of time. Tasks related to external (paying) clients always take preference.

Minimum Qualification

ACADEMIC

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a related field. ‘Other’ engineering, sales, technical assistance, business administration, or a similar field

VOCATIONAL/TECHNICAL

Technical Diploma in Engineering and/or Project Management and/or Sales/Business Administration qualification.

OTHER

Four or more years’ experience in engineering / project engineering and aftersales or customer services and/or aftersales experience in an OEM engineering and fabrication environment.

Minimum Entry Level Knowledge

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to interact with clients to handle their queries, complaints, and concerns professionally and effectively. Also, be able to communicate technical information to clients and colleagues clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving skills to quickly analyse problems, identify the root cause, and provide appropriate solutions to clients’ issues.

Technical Knowledge: Understanding of the engineering industry and related aftersales support functions and roles, including technical terms, concepts, and processes. This is crucial for communicating with client’s site engineers, mine operational staff and understanding client needs.

Knowledge of engineering principles and technical products offered by the company and proven experience in the engineering continuous support sphere and related business development requirements.

Manage time efficiently and multitask.

Good team management skills to motivate and guide team members towards achieving common goals.

Understand the sales process to be able to anticipate and respond to client needs and provide a seamless experience.

Fully proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel & Microsoft Project.

Familiarity with engineering software and tools used in the design and maintenance of engineering products.

Knowledge of industry-specific regulations and standards relayed to warranties and repairs, and safety requirements.

