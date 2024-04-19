Application Developer
R700K CTC
Johannesburg
A leading Global Transport and Logistics company has an exciting opportunity for an Application Developer. Reporting to the Senior Developer, you will be responsible for developing, testing, documenting and implementing applications/systems using the latest dot net version. You will also be required to research and help implement new and existing technologies and best practices.
Key Performance Areas
- Analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.
- Testing and debugging all development projects before deployment.
- Understand and interpret complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.
- Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
- Work on individual requirements (non-project driven)
- Upgrade development skills through continuous training (formal/informal).
Qualifications and Experience
- B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
- 2+ years experience in the Information Systems industry.
- Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
- Specific experience in creating web applications using Blazer, mobile apps using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web API’s.
- Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.
- Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.
- Experience with IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.
Competencies
- Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)
- SQL Server Development
- Microsoft Azure
- HTML5/CSS3
- JavaScript
