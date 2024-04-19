Application Developer

Apr 19, 2024

Application Developer

R700K CTC

Johannesburg

A leading Global Transport and Logistics company has an exciting opportunity for an Application Developer. Reporting to the Senior Developer, you will be responsible for developing, testing, documenting and implementing applications/systems using the latest dot net version. You will also be required to research and help implement new and existing technologies and best practices.

Key Performance Areas

  • Analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.
  • Testing and debugging all development projects before deployment.
  • Understand and interpret complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.
  • Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.
  • Work on individual requirements (non-project driven)
  • Upgrade development skills through continuous training (formal/informal).

Qualifications and Experience

  • B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent
  • 2+ years experience in the Information Systems industry.
  • Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.
  • Specific experience in creating web applications using Blazer, mobile apps using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web API’s.
  • Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.
  • Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.
  • Experience with IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

Competencies

  • Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)
  • SQL Server Development
  • Microsoft Azure
  • HTML5/CSS3
  • JavaScript

About The Employer:

Leading Global Transport and Logistics Company.

