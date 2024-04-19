Application Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Application Developer

R700K CTC

Johannesburg

A leading Global Transport and Logistics company has an exciting opportunity for an Application Developer. Reporting to the Senior Developer, you will be responsible for developing, testing, documenting and implementing applications/systems using the latest dot net version. You will also be required to research and help implement new and existing technologies and best practices.

Key Performance Areas

Analysing, designing and developing web, desktop and mobile applications.

Testing and debugging all development projects before deployment.

Understand and interpret complex written and verbal technical system functionality specifications.

Develop technical and user documentation and specifications.

Work on individual requirements (non-project driven)

Upgrade development skills through continuous training (formal/informal).

Qualifications and Experience

B.Sc. (Computer Science), B.Eng. (Electronic/Electrical) or similar degree or NQF 7 equivalent

2+ years experience in the Information Systems industry.

Worked on multiple development projects using Microsoft dot net technologies.

Specific experience in creating web applications using Blazer, mobile apps using Zamarin or MAUI and creating web API’s.

Azure exposure and specifically using MSAL to authenticate using Azure Active Directory.

Experience with SQL Server and SQL development.

Experience with IT Infrastructure design considerations, databases, servers, firewalls, etc.

Competencies

Microsoft dot net (c#, Web API, Blazor MAUI)

SQL Server Development

Microsoft Azure

HTML5/CSS3

JavaScript

About The Employer:

Leading Global Transport and Logistics Company.

