Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Title: Business Intelligence Developer
Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented and experienced Business Intelligence Developer to join their team in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing business intelligence solutions to help drive key business decisions and improve operational efficiency.
Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their reporting and analytics needs
- Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView
- Develop and maintain data models, reports, dashboards, and visualisations
- Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and integrity in all BI solutions
- Perform data analysis and provide insights to support decision-making processes
- Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in business intelligence
Requirements:
- Minimum of 3 to 5 years proven industry experience as a BI Developer
- In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL (Extract, transform, load) frameworks
- Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) as well as MySQL queries
- Strong communication skills to help turn data into actionable insights and planned execution
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.
If you are a skilled Business Intelligence Developer looking to take the next step in your career and make a meaningful impact on our organisation, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity in Johannesburg, Gauteng.
Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.
- Salary: negotiable.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Desired Skills:
