Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolves client is seeking a talented and experienced Business Intelligence Developer to join their team in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The successful candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and implementing business intelligence solutions to help drive key business decisions and improve operational efficiency.

Responsibilities:

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their reporting and analytics needs

Design, develop, and deploy BI solutions using tools such as Power BI, Tableau, or QlikView

Develop and maintain data models, reports, dashboards, and visualisations

Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and integrity in all BI solutions

Perform data analysis and provide insights to support decision-making processes

Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and technologies in business intelligence

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 to 5 years proven industry experience as a BI Developer

In-depth understanding of database management systems and ETL (Extract, transform, load) frameworks

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) as well as MySQL queries

Strong communication skills to help turn data into actionable insights and planned execution

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude.

If you are a skilled Business Intelligence Developer looking to take the next step in your career and make a meaningful impact on our organisation, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Desired Skills:

