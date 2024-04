Full Stack Developer (Senior) 2182 TT

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Meet with end users and gather requirements

Facilitate daily stand-ups

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

System audits

Users sign off

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirement’s organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirement’s analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment

At least 6 – 8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Essential Skills Requirements:

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

AWS Cloud

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience

Agile working experience

Webpack

SonarQube

Desired Skills:

Angular 6/7/8

Java 8

J2EE

Learn more/Apply for this position