Full Stack Java Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing FinTech company with a footprint on the African continent seeks the coding talents of a forward-thinking Full Stack Java Developer to join its team. You will have the opportunity to contribute to all phases of the development cycle- from specification phase to deployment. The ideal candidate requires 10+ years suitable Development experience with your tech toolset including Groovy, Java, Micronaut, Spring Boot, Gorm, Hibernate, MySQL, Vaadin, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

10+ Years of relevant Development experience.

Technology Stack

Core Technologies –

Programming Languages: Groovy, Java

Application Framework: Micronaut and Spring Boot

Persistence framework: Gorm, Hibernate

Main database: MySQL

Web-based user interface: Vaadin

Other technologies –

Workflow engine: Activiti

Microservice (REST): Micronaut, JAX-RS

Cloud Cross platform framework: Electron

Security framework: Apache Shiro

Queue processing: Apache ActiveMQ Artemis

Document store: MongoDB

Reporting server: Jasper Reports

Template engine: Apache Velocity

API documentation: Swagger

Environment –

Development methodology: Agile Kanban with continuous delivery

Build server: Jenkins

IDE: IntelliJ

Source repository: Bitbucket GIT

Build configuration: Gradle

Communication: Slack, Google

Dev cycle management: Jira

Nice to haves –

PHP experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Independent go getter.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Java

Learn more/Apply for this position