Full Stack Java Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Full stack Developer (Java), Johannesburg, Gauteng, 12 Month Contract

Our conglomerate client is on the hunt for their next successor in Java Integration services and Applications. Be involved in all aspects of development playing a critical role in design, planning, development and deployment. The ideal candidate will not just be an outstanding Java developer, but will bring a mindset of creativity, innovation and balanced bleeding edge technology development with a relentless pursuit of timely product engineering delivery.

The role requires ownership, logical thinking, and estimation of your own work, coding, testing, trouble shooting and performance optimizations. The candidate will work in an Agile (SCRUM) environment and will be allocated and co-located to a small agile development team. The candidate will collaborate with team members to understand the problem & define, design, and ship new features through the development lifecycle.

Key Roles, Responsibilities and Skills/Competencies:

Strong technical/ software engineering background (‘hands-on’)

Strong application/software development or programming background in Java

Good experience in system, application architecture, design, development, implementation and deployment (end-to-end), development automation.

Ability to work on different tiers of the application

Object oriented Design

Solid experience on Spring Boot, Spring Framework (Spring Data, Spring Batch, Spring Webservices, Spring Integration, Spring Rest, Spring Cloud), Hibernate, Open-Source Frameworks

Solid experience with SOA-Architectures, Microservices Architectures and related integration protocols (e.g. Web Services (SOAP/XML), REST & JSON, and MQ), as well as the related security requirements/models.

Solid experience with Microsoft Azure.

Experience with application database management practices in a high-volume Java environment (SQL, DB2, and NoSQL – Cassandra/MongoDB).

Experience with deploying and running Java applications in orchestrated container environments (e.g. Docker, Kubernetes)

Solid CI, CD, DevOps and related tooling experience, build/test/deploy through automation.

Performance and troubleshooting of Java Applications

Good experience with integrated system environments.

Practical experience in a high-volume Financial Services environment. (E.g. application clustering, scaling, multi-threading, session management, etc.)

Good Experience and understanding on XACML standards.

Good Experience with Alfa language is required.

Good experience with unit testing

Good exposer with creation on mocks and deployments.

Proven ability as a problem-solver

Self-driven, self-starter, technology leader, and able to work independently.

Must have working experience on the following tools/IDEs:

Eclipse

IntelliJ

Spring Tool Suite

Git

Maven

Jenkins

SonarQube

Nexus

Debugging & troubleshooting.

Write well documented and maintainable code.

Passion for software excellence and be quality driven.

You must be prepared to bring new ideas to the workplace, but also to accept how things have been done and the reasons for doing things this way.

Educational and Experience Requirements:

B-Degree in Computer Science or related technical field.

10+ years Java application programming/development experience

5+ years Spring Framework, JEE-Experience

3+ CI/CD, DevOps, Docker, Kubernetes Experience

3+ Azure Experience

Experience on XACML standards and Alfa language.

Location and Type:

Gauteng, Johannesburg, Hybrid – Contract

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Java

Scrum

Agile

Architecture

Application

Webservices

Microservices

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position