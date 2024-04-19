Full Stack Java Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-growing FinTech company with a footprint on the African continent seeks the coding talents of a forward-thinking Full Stack Java Developer to join its team. You will have the opportunity to contribute to all phases of the development cycle- from specification phase to deployment. The ideal candidate requires 10+ years suitable Development experience with your tech toolset including Groovy, Java, Micronaut, Spring Boot, Gorm, Hibernate, MySQL, Vaadin, etc.
REQUIREMENTS:
- 10+ Years of relevant Development experience.
Technology Stack
Core Technologies –
- Programming Languages: Groovy, Java
- Application Framework: Micronaut and Spring Boot
- Persistence framework: Gorm, Hibernate
- Main database: MySQL
- Web-based user interface: Vaadin
Other technologies –
- Workflow engine: Activiti
- Microservice (REST): Micronaut, JAX-RS
- Cloud Cross platform framework: Electron
- Security framework: Apache Shiro
- Queue processing: Apache ActiveMQ Artemis
- Document store: MongoDB
- Reporting server: Jasper Reports
- Template engine: Apache Velocity
- API documentation: Swagger
Environment –
- Development methodology: Agile Kanban with continuous delivery
- Build server: Jenkins
- IDE: IntelliJ
- Source repository: Bitbucket GIT
- Build configuration: Gradle
- Communication: Slack, Google
- Dev cycle management: Jira
Nice to haves –
- PHP experience.
ATTRIBUTES:
- Independent go getter.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.
Desired Skills:
- Full
- Stack
- Java