Group IT Manager – Gauteng Turffontein

Our client in the manufacturing industry is currently looking to employ Group IT Manager based Johannesburg South.

Salary: R70 000 CTC monthly



Requirements:

10 years in IT Administration/ Networks.

3 Years in IT Management.

Have a Matric.

A+ / N+ – MS Certificate/Engineer.

MCITP experience.

Network Security +.

Diploma in IT Systems Administration (NQF level 4/5) one.

Advanced, up-to-date IT knowledge and digitisation.

Server and networks administration and maintenance.

Hardware and software solutions (incl. VOIP).

Business continuity – security, back-ups and recovery.

SAP and SQL/Databases advantageous.

Project management.

Microsoft 365 Suite (incl. Teams, One Drive, SharePoint, etc).

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Responsible to oversee all IT software and hardware/ network and security functions for the company.

Oversee other IT Administrators, as well as the SAP Consultant.

KPA: User Desktop Support:

Manage/oversee user helpdesk and single ticketing system.

Attend to more complex /most important tickets.

Develop strategies to reduce number of queries/ticket and improve user satisfaction.

Report on helpdesk and single ticketing system activity and efficiency/effectiveness improvement.

Oversee and support user training programmes.

KPA: System/Cyber Security:

Identify IT security risks/threats and develop/implement solutions to manage these risks/threats.

Prepare, roll-out and monitor IT security policies/protocols – ensure that these meet current IT industry standards and are kept up-to-date and adhered to.

Ensure that all IT systems, servers, and devices (PCs, laptops, tablets, etc.) have appropriate security (firewalls, antivirus, malware, effective passwords, etc.).

Regularly test, document and report on the effectiveness of all key security measures to minimise penetration risk.

Maintain and manage user profiles and passwords for all software and hardware – Create and remove profiles and passwords for new and old users monthly.

Implementation and adherence to the POPI act – IT requirements.

Managing security emergencies.

KPA: Server Management and Maintenance:

Ensure that relevant software/firmware updates are done regularly and completely.

Ensure that all backups are performed regularly, completely, and successfully and backups are thoroughly tested, and results of tests documented and followed up on/rectified.

Manage user accounts – regularly review and approve server user access levels.

Monitor server related problems/issues and ensure appropriate, complete, and timely resolution by service provider.

Manage, maintain, and improve/optimise the VM environments.

SQL Database Administration – Ensure optimal “health”, “speed of response”, security and integrity of the databases.

Monitor and improving the server environment (efficiency/speed) – managing resources (RAM, CPU, HD) utilisation.

Failover and Disaster Recovery planning, implementation, and testing.

Managing server emergencies.

KPA: Network Management and Maintenance:

Manage local and public networks to ensure optimal/cost efficient connectivity, “up-time” and speed.

Manage and maintain network devices, cabling, and software.

Design, maintenance and improvement of networks to meet and exceed current industry standards.

Regular testing of failover systems.

Managing network emergencies.

KPA: Hardware Management and Maintenance:

Maintain accurate records of all IT infrastructure and hardware (IT assets register – agreed to accounting records).

Monitor and report on the ongoing need for replacement and upgrading of IT infrastructure and hardware.

Manage the ongoing maintenance and repair IT infrastructure and hardware.

Maintain and regularly review (for quality, price, and service) list of approved IT infrastructure and hardware vendors.

Support the OpCos in the purchase of IT infrastructure and hardware (liaise with OpCo finance/purchasing functions).

IT hardware includes personal computers, laptops, UPS, cell phones, tablets, connectivity, telephones, CCTV cameras, etc.

KPA: Software Management and Maintenance:

Maintain accurate records of all IT software in use throughout the Group (IT assets register – agreed to accounting records).

Ensure sufficient software licences are available to users and that these are up to date and used in terms of supplier agreements.

Ensure the most appropriate/up to date version of the software is in use throughout the group.

Ensure all relevant users are well versed in the particular software product and in optimising its use – coordinate appropriate training where required.

Ensure that there are sufficient software “super-users” in-house to support normal users and limit the use of consultants.

Ensure Websites are always maintained and available.

KPA: IT Project Management:

Lead/manage or coordinate IT projects.

Research and find IT solution to user problems.

Determine user requirements.

Propose /scope IT Projects /solutions to meet user requirements.

Prioritise and plan IT projects.

Implement/manage/monitor IT projects (as appropriate).

Sign off projects (including benefits realisation).

Determine IT requirements for operational projects – integrate into the Project Team and optimise the use of technology.

KPA: IT Department Management and Administration:

Preparation and presentation of department reports.

Reporting to CIO / COO / CEO / GM on activities, projects, initiatives, and emergencies.

Oversee/support with the management of: IT service providers/suppliers and contracts (adherence to service level agreements), IT User training programmes, IT team staff (including their performance management process), IT department systems.

Actively monitor and manage IT service providers/suppliers and contracts allocated to you.

Business process automation and digitisation – For IT, and OpCos – including possible Intranet platform, Cloud/One Drive back-up, archiving processes, etc.

Develop, implement, and maintain IT policies and SOPs for all key IT department processes.

Maintain accurate timesheets for all IT staff and monitor/report on productivity.

Group IT capacity/requirements monitoring, planning, and forecasting.

