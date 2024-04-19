IT Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

We are on the lookout for an experienced IT Business Analyst for our supply chain client, based in Durban. This role is for you if you have experience in implementing new IT initiatives and business processes, as well as enhancements to existing implementations. We are looking for someone who can focus on identifying and understanding the Business Intelligence (“BI”) requirements of the company, developing solutions and dashboards to meet these requirements. Keep reading if this is you!

What you will do:

Work closely with IT, management, operations and key stakeholders to understand and document business needs and system requirements

Training of users

Testing of new systems, enhancements or support issues

Maintenance of existing systems

Identify ways of presenting and analysing data to improve customer and user experience as well as identify ways to improve operational excellence

Continuous enhancement and optimisation of existing data model

What you will need:

5 years’ experience as business analyst or relevant role

National Diploma or bachelor’s degree in information technology

Experience in Jira Software and Confluence will be an advantage

Supply Chain/Logistics experience a must

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

User Acceptance Testing

Business Process Mapping

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

