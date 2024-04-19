IT Support Technician

Job Title: IT Support Technician

Hire Resolves client is looking for a skilled IT Support Technician to join their team in Rustenburg, North West. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing technical support and assistance to the employees and customers. They will troubleshoot hardware and software issues, set up and maintain computer systems, and provide training and support to end users.

Responsibilities:

Provide technical support to end users over the phone, via email, or in person

Troubleshoot hardware, software, and network issues

Install and configure computer systems, printers, and other peripherals

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks

Set up user accounts and permissions

Provide training and support to end users on new systems and software

Document all technical issues and resolutions

Collaborate with other IT team members to resolve complex technical issues

Requirements:

Minimum of 2 years experience as an IT Support Technician or similar role

Knowledge of computer hardware, software, and networking systems

Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and customer service skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Certification in IT or related field

If you are a proactive problem solver with a passion for technology and a desire to help others, we want to hear from you. Join the team in Rustenburg, North West, and help provide exceptional IT support to employees and customers.

Desired Skills:

