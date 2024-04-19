Job Title: IT Support Technician
Hire Resolves client is looking for a skilled IT Support Technician to join their team in Rustenburg, North West. The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing technical support and assistance to the employees and customers. They will troubleshoot hardware and software issues, set up and maintain computer systems, and provide training and support to end users.
Responsibilities:
- Provide technical support to end users over the phone, via email, or in person
- Troubleshoot hardware, software, and network issues
- Install and configure computer systems, printers, and other peripherals
- Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks
- Set up user accounts and permissions
- Provide training and support to end users on new systems and software
- Document all technical issues and resolutions
- Collaborate with other IT team members to resolve complex technical issues
Requirements:
- Minimum of 2 years experience as an IT Support Technician or similar role
- Knowledge of computer hardware, software, and networking systems
- Excellent troubleshooting and problem-solving skills
- Strong communication and customer service skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
- Certification in IT or related field
If you are a proactive problem solver with a passion for technology and a desire to help others, we want to hear from you. Join the team in Rustenburg, North West, and help provide exceptional IT support to employees and customers.
Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.
- Salary: negotiable.
- Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.
- Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn
- You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com
We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.
Desired Skills:
- IT Support Technician
- IT Support Technician
- IT Support Technician