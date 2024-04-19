Job Title: Junior Tester
Hire Resolves client is looking for a Junior Tester to join their team and help ensure the quality and functionality of their software products. The ideal candidate will have a strong attention to detail, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for technology.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in the testing of software applications to ensure they meet quality standards
- Review and analyze user requirements to ensure they are testable
- Develop test cases, scripts, and plans to thoroughly test software functionality
- Execute test cases manually and through automated testing tools
- Document and track defects, and work with the development team to resolve them
- Collaborate with other team members to ensure timely delivery of high-quality software products
- Stay up to date with industry best practices and new testing technologies
Requirements:
- Strong communication, problem-solving, and organizational skills
- Proficient in change management and administration
- Goal-oriented with a focus on team collaboration
- Self-driven and able to resolve challenges independently
- Grade 12 or equivalent
- Clear understanding of IT Software
- Scrum Course (beneficial)
- Proficient in Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
