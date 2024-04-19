Junior Tester

Job Title: Junior Tester

Hire Resolves client is looking for a Junior Tester to join their team and help ensure the quality and functionality of their software products. The ideal candidate will have a strong attention to detail, excellent problem-solving skills, and a passion for technology.

Responsibilities:

Participate in the testing of software applications to ensure they meet quality standards

Review and analyze user requirements to ensure they are testable

Develop test cases, scripts, and plans to thoroughly test software functionality

Execute test cases manually and through automated testing tools

Document and track defects, and work with the development team to resolve them

Collaborate with other team members to ensure timely delivery of high-quality software products

Stay up to date with industry best practices and new testing technologies

Requirements:

Strong communication, problem-solving, and organizational skills

Proficient in change management and administration

Goal-oriented with a focus on team collaboration

Self-driven and able to resolve challenges independently

Grade 12 or equivalent

Clear understanding of IT Software

Scrum Course (beneficial)

Proficient in Microsoft Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

If you are a motivated and detail-oriented individual with a passion for software testing, we want to hear from you. Apply now to join a dynamic team in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

