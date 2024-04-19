L3/L4 IT Systems Administrator at NetOps Africa

Apr 19, 2024

Job Overview:

As an L3/L4 IT Systems Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining our organisation’s IT infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and security. You will serve as a senior-level technical resource, providing advanced troubleshooting, problem resolution, and system administration support for complex IT environments.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Provide advanced-level support for the organisation’s IT infrastructure, including servers, storage systems, networking devices, and virtualization platforms.
  • Proactively monitor system performance, identify potential issues, and implement solutions to optimise performance and reliability.
  • Perform system administration tasks such as installation, configuration, and maintenance of operating systems, applications, and software patches.
  • Manage and maintain backup and disaster recovery solutions to ensure data integrity and business continuity.
  • Lead and participate in the planning, design, and implementation of IT infrastructure projects and initiatives.
  • Collaborate with other IT teams and departments to assess needs, develop solutions, and ensure alignment with business objectives.
  • Serve as a subject matter expert and mentor junior IT staff, providing guidance, training, and knowledge sharing.
  • Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in IT systems administration.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • 5+ years of experience in IT systems administration, with a focus on L3/L4 support in complex environments.
  • In-depth knowledge of Windows and/or Linux server administration, including Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP, and file/print services.
  • Experience with virtualization technologies such as VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V.
  • Strong understanding of networking concepts and protocols, including TCP/IP, VLANs, routing, and switching.
  • Proficiency in scripting languages such as PowerShell, Bash, or Python for automation and task automation.
  • Experience with cloud technologies (e.g., AWS, Azure) is a plus.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
  • Relevant certifications (e.g., MCSE, RHCE, VCP) are highly desirable.

Location:
Remote

Desired Skills:

  • #WindowsServerAdministration
  • #LinuxServerAdministration
  • #VirtualizationTechnologies
  • #VMwarevSphere
  • #MicrosoftHyperV
  • #Networking
  • #TCP/IP
  • #FirewallConfiguration
  • #ActiveDirectory
  • #GroupPolicy
  • #Scripting
  • #PowerShell
  • #Bash
  • #Python
  • #BackupSolutions
  • #DisasterRecovery
  • #CloudServices
  • #AWS
  • #Azure
  • #GoogleCloudPlatform
  • #RAID
  • #PerformanceMonitoring
  • #Troubleshooting
  • #SecurityManagement
  • #ServerHardening
  • #ContainerizationTechnologies
  • #Docker
  • #Kubernetes
  • #DataIntegrity
  • #TechnicalSupport.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Welcome to NetOps Africa, a South African-based network operations center dedicated to delivering top-notch IT services to American businesses. Our proficient team of technicians is all about ensuring smooth and efficient network operations for our valued clients.

