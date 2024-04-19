L3/L4 IT Systems Administrator at NetOps Africa

Job Overview:
As an L3/L4 IT Systems Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining our organisation’s IT infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and security. You will serve as a senior-level technical resource, providing advanced troubleshooting, problem resolution, and system administration support for complex IT environments.
Key Responsibilities:
- Provide advanced-level support for the organisation’s IT infrastructure, including servers, storage systems, networking devices, and virtualization platforms.
- Proactively monitor system performance, identify potential issues, and implement solutions to optimise performance and reliability.
- Perform system administration tasks such as installation, configuration, and maintenance of operating systems, applications, and software patches.
- Manage and maintain backup and disaster recovery solutions to ensure data integrity and business continuity.
- Lead and participate in the planning, design, and implementation of IT infrastructure projects and initiatives.
- Collaborate with other IT teams and departments to assess needs, develop solutions, and ensure alignment with business objectives.
- Serve as a subject matter expert and mentor junior IT staff, providing guidance, training, and knowledge sharing.
- Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in IT systems administration.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- 5+ years of experience in IT systems administration, with a focus on L3/L4 support in complex environments.
- In-depth knowledge of Windows and/or Linux server administration, including Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP, and file/print services.
- Experience with virtualization technologies such as VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V.
- Strong understanding of networking concepts and protocols, including TCP/IP, VLANs, routing, and switching.
- Proficiency in scripting languages such as PowerShell, Bash, or Python for automation and task automation.
- Experience with cloud technologies (e.g., AWS, Azure) is a plus.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.
- Relevant certifications (e.g., MCSE, RHCE, VCP) are highly desirable.
Location:
Remote
Desired Skills:
- #WindowsServerAdministration
- #LinuxServerAdministration
- #VirtualizationTechnologies
- #VMwarevSphere
- #MicrosoftHyperV
- #Networking
- #TCP/IP
- #FirewallConfiguration
- #ActiveDirectory
- #GroupPolicy
- #Scripting
- #PowerShell
- #Bash
- #Python
- #BackupSolutions
- #DisasterRecovery
- #CloudServices
- #AWS
- #Azure
- #GoogleCloudPlatform
- #RAID
- #PerformanceMonitoring
- #Troubleshooting
- #SecurityManagement
- #ServerHardening
- #ContainerizationTechnologies
- #Docker
- #Kubernetes
- #DataIntegrity
- #TechnicalSupport.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Welcome to NetOps Africa, a South African-based network operations center dedicated to delivering top-notch IT services to American businesses. Our proficient team of technicians is all about ensuring smooth and efficient network operations for our valued clients.