L3/L4 IT Systems Administrator at NetOps Africa

Job Overview:

As an L3/L4 IT Systems Administrator, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining our organisation’s IT infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and security. You will serve as a senior-level technical resource, providing advanced troubleshooting, problem resolution, and system administration support for complex IT environments.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide advanced-level support for the organisation’s IT infrastructure, including servers, storage systems, networking devices, and virtualization platforms.

Proactively monitor system performance, identify potential issues, and implement solutions to optimise performance and reliability.

Perform system administration tasks such as installation, configuration, and maintenance of operating systems, applications, and software patches.

Manage and maintain backup and disaster recovery solutions to ensure data integrity and business continuity.

Lead and participate in the planning, design, and implementation of IT infrastructure projects and initiatives.

Collaborate with other IT teams and departments to assess needs, develop solutions, and ensure alignment with business objectives.

Serve as a subject matter expert and mentor junior IT staff, providing guidance, training, and knowledge sharing.

Stay updated on industry trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in IT systems administration.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

5+ years of experience in IT systems administration, with a focus on L3/L4 support in complex environments.

In-depth knowledge of Windows and/or Linux server administration, including Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP, and file/print services.

Experience with virtualization technologies such as VMware vSphere or Microsoft Hyper-V.

Strong understanding of networking concepts and protocols, including TCP/IP, VLANs, routing, and switching.

Proficiency in scripting languages such as PowerShell, Bash, or Python for automation and task automation.

Experience with cloud technologies (e.g., AWS, Azure) is a plus.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Relevant certifications (e.g., MCSE, RHCE, VCP) are highly desirable.

Location:

Remote

Desired Skills:

#WindowsServerAdministration

#LinuxServerAdministration

#VirtualizationTechnologies

#VMwarevSphere

#MicrosoftHyperV

#Networking

#TCP/IP

#FirewallConfiguration

#ActiveDirectory

#GroupPolicy

#Scripting

#PowerShell

#Bash

#Python

#BackupSolutions

#DisasterRecovery

#CloudServices

#AWS

#Azure

#GoogleCloudPlatform

#RAID

#PerformanceMonitoring

#Troubleshooting

#SecurityManagement

#ServerHardening

#ContainerizationTechnologies

#Docker

#Kubernetes

#DataIntegrity

#TechnicalSupport.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Welcome to NetOps Africa, a South African-based network operations center dedicated to delivering top-notch IT services to American businesses. Our proficient team of technicians is all about ensuring smooth and efficient network operations for our valued clients.

