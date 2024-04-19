.Net Core Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Title: .Net Core Software Engineer

Hire Resolves client is looking for a skilled and experienced .Net Core Software Engineer to join their team in Cape Town, Western Cape. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in developing software applications using the .Net Core framework.

Responsibilities:

– Designing, developing and testing software applications using .Net Core framework

– Collaborating with cross-functional teams to design and implement new features

– Troubleshooting and debugging software applications to ensure optimal performance

– Writing clean, maintainable code that meets coding standards

– Documenting and maintaining software functionality

– Keeping up-to-date with the latest developments in .Net Core technology

Requirements:– Minimum of 3 to 5 years’ working experience as a C# .net developer (.Net Framework) in the retail sector- Proven track record in taking projects through the Software Development Life Cycle- Must have working experience with the following technologies; user controls and web parts, WCF and ASMX web service,jQuery/ Javascript/ JSON, HTML/ CSS, Team Foundation Server (TFS), Visual Studio 2012, Web Essentials OO/SOLID- Proven experience with ASP.NET view state management, form validation controls and .NET controls is required- Working with any of the following technologies will be advantageous; Unit Testing, Visual Studio 2013/2015, AJAX,IIS, .Net Core + ASP.NET Core, GIT, front end web framework (Angular 2, Bootstrap, React etc.)- Familiarity with time tracking tool and familiarity with enterprise architecture- Understanding of [URL Removed] [URL Removed] and [URL Removed] is a fantastic opportunity for a .Net Core Software Engineer to work on exciting projects in a dynamic and innovative environment. If you meet the requirements and are passionate about software development, we would love to hear from you. Apply now!

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

.Net Core Software Engineer

.Net Core Software Engineer

.Net Core Software Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position