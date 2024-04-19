Network Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client is a highly successful international software development house specialising in telecommunications and payment gateways. With two decades of proven success and remarkable growth, they offer an exceptional training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile enthusiasts, highly qualified, with a shared goal of continuous improvement. This is a flat organisational structure where participation and opinions are valued. Individuality is encouraged, providing an ideal environment for ambitious individuals to accelerate their career growth.

What you will be doing:

Join us to design, implement, and enhance network solutions, focusing on High Availability Proxy configurations.

Elevate network performance using EnginX skills to optimise operations.

Streamline network tasks with scripts, automating processes for efficiency.

Ensure secure and efficient network traffic management through reverse proxy configurations.

Maintain load balancing solutions for seamless traffic distribution.

Collaborate with teams to troubleshoot and resolve network issues promptly.

Uphold security standards across our network infrastructure.

Provide mentorship to junior engineers, fostering growth and development.

Stay current with industry trends to innovate and improve our network infrastructure.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field.

Expertise in Network Engineering, particularly in HAProxy configurations.

Collaborate effectively in a dynamic team environment.

Industry certifications like CCNP or CCIE are a plus, but a proactive mindset is key.

Embrace continuous learning and growth in our innovative environment.

Desired Skills:

Network Engineer

EnginX

HAProxy

