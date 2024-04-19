Onsite IT Technician

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Managed IT Services Provider in Durban is currently seeking an onsite IT Technician. In the capacity of an IT Technician, the role encompasses both scheduled installations and emergency support for customers, making it a highly visible position. The IT Technician will review support tickets and based on the provided information, either accept and resolve the ticket or identify it for escalation to the relevant team for resolution. The primary objective of this role is to achieve first-time resolution. This involves troubleshooting, diagnosing, and resolving faults at the initial point of contact, or laying the groundwork for escalating the fault to the designated point for further investigation and resolution. The incumbent should hold current A+ and N+ or equivalent certifications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 Senior Certificate

Current A+ and N+ or equivalent Certification

3+ years of industry-relevant Experience in email/phone/onsite troubleshooting.

A good understanding of PC software and hardware troubleshooting.

Completion of all stated internal and external training as per the individual Personal Development Plan.

VMware Experience

Microsoft 365 Application Support Experience

Internet Connectivity Support Experience

Intermediate Networking Experience

Experience Administering cloud services

Windows Server Administration and Support (Certification an advantage)

Exchange Server Administration and Support (Certification an advantage)

Expert at Hardware replacement and repair

Broad based knowledge of industry-standard software products in support of customer environments.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication skills (both written and verbal).

A keen problem solver

They must be able to work well both independently and as part of a team.

COMMENTS:

