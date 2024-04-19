Project Manager at Construct Executive Search – Northern Cape Kimberley

Applicants must have the following requirements:
Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering.
Must be registered with ECSA as a Professional Engineer or Professional Technologist or in the process of being registered.
Must have 3 – 5 years of experience in housing developments.
Must have experience in construction monitoring and site supervision in civil and building contexts.
Mus have knowledge of the built environment, including housing development planning processes, statutory approvals, and government policies.
Must be proficient in compiling and submitting tenders and proposals.
Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite
If you don’t hear back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
SALARY R 520 000 – R728 000 P/A
Desired Skills:
- Housing Developments
- Tenders and Proposals
- Construction Monitoring in Civil and Building
- Site Supervision in Civil and Building
- Government Policies
- Statutory Approvals
- Microsoft Office Suite
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
Project Manager
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund