Project Manager at Construct Executive Search

Applicants must have the following requirements:

Must have a Bachelor of Engineering Degree or a Bachelor of Technology Degree in Civil Engineering.

Must be registered with ECSA as a Professional Engineer or Professional Technologist or in the process of being registered.

Must have 3 – 5 years of experience in housing developments.

Must have experience in construction monitoring and site supervision in civil and building contexts.

Mus have knowledge of the built environment, including housing development planning processes, statutory approvals, and government policies.

Must be proficient in compiling and submitting tenders and proposals.

Must be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

SALARY R 520 000 – R728 000 P/A

Desired Skills:

Housing Developments

Tenders and Proposals

Construction Monitoring in Civil and Building

Site Supervision in Civil and Building

Government Policies

Statutory Approvals

Microsoft Office Suite

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

Project Manager

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

