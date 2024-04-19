SAP CIS Consultant (Advanced) 2618 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Dev/Ops-Engineer Platform IDPs (m/f/x):

In the Platform IDP subproduct, we provide the platform identity providers for the client’s Group. In doing so, we rely on the consistent use of standards. You ensure the future viability for the application development of IT. Ability to innovate, and a highly efficient operation of the web infrastructure are a success factor of the client’s Group.

What do we offer you?

As a Dev/Ops Engineer, we offer you an innovative and challenging field of activity in the Platform IDP subproduct. With our central authentication solutions as an optimal basis for the development of cloud applications (e.g., microservices) and solutions related to the Internet of Things on platforms such as SAP, AWS, and AZURE. As part of your job, you will be responsible for the implementation of authentication solutions and increase the level of automation of the deployed solutions as an enabler for “Leading Edge Operations”.

You analyse market trends with foresight and pro-actively build the required know-how.

You work very closely with the web operations and the platform and infrastructure partners of the IT and Business organisation on the solutions. You actively coordinate with the users of the solutions, the solution architects as well as the IT security environment.

Dev/Ops-Engineer Platform IDPs (m/f/x) for SAP Cloud Identity Service (Identity Authentication Service and Identity Provisioning Service) with tasks such as:

Participate in (Go-live preparation and post Go-live support) based on the already performed Proof of Concept, in particular.

by providing input into relevant documentation in the Product Depot (e.g. security documentation, functional documentation, operations manual)

adhere it reliable processes for application onboarding (authentication and provisioning)

Responsible for maintenance and operations (Dev/Ops), in particular

the maintenance if the integration into the central systems for Identity & Access Management (RightNow and WebEAMnext) as well as towards the central HR system to cover SAP specific authentication scenarios

the application onboarding (authentication: SAML / OIDC + provisioning: SCIM)

handling Tickets and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

executing the required changes through configuration

executing the analysis and reslution of Production Support calls

Interactions through meetings, calls and emails:

with central product owner for Platform Identity Providers where SAP CIS is positioned as a subproduct

with Feature Teams of other IAM products

with clients (app owners)

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Successfully completed degree in computer science/communications engineering or another degree program or comparable qualification

Minimum 2 years of professional experience (also internationally) in the IT sector, preferably in the area of enterprise IT or platform hosting, especially in the area of cloud infrastructure and web applications

Essential Skills Requirements:

Operational support experience

Mid-level knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies

Knowledge in the area of authentication solutions: SAML, OpenID Connect

Knowledge in the area SCIM (System for Cross-domain Identity Management)

Knowledge in the area of multi-factor authentication

Knowledge in agile development and DevOps incl. JIRA / Confluence

Knowledge of current IT architectures, vendors and trends

Teamwork and communication skills

Assertiveness

Analytical thinking skills

Independent way of working

Troubleshooting and maintenance

IT Security

System Monitoring

Incident and Request Management (ITSM NEXT)

ITIL processes knowledge

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Understanding Agile Methodology

Understanding ITIL

Desired Skills:

